A local developer has filed plans for a new six-story, 34-unit residential building at 3498 Fort Independence Street in the Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood of the Bronx.

Plans for the new development and plans to demolish the existing two-story multifamily property on the site were submitted to the New York City Department of Buildings last week.

The name on the application is developer Darion Vilajeti — who could not be reached for comment — while the architect of record is Chad Firmstone of C2B Architects. Firmstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new residential building — if approved — will span 22,210 square feet, according to the filing. Details on the units and amenities for the new residential property have not been provided. However, the plans did note there will be between four and six residences per floor, as well as a top-floor penthouse unit.

Not far from the planned residential building — 13 minutes by bus in fact — stands the long-vacant Kingsbridge Armory, which will soon be converted into community-owned commercial condominiums and industrial space.

Developers Maddd Equities and Joy Construction teamed up with nonprofit Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC) in June to redevelop the armory. The first phase of the project will see the armory transformed into an event venue with community space, while the second phase will see the development of 450 residential units that will be permanently affordable.

“Through community-owned condos, democratic decision-making and a structure for long-term investment in local businesses and workers, this agreement begins to fulfill our collective vision of building a more just, resilient and self-determined Bronx,” Sandra Lobo, executive director of the NWBCCC, said in a statement detailing the armory project at the time.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.