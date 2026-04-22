The Plan: From Chaos to Calm — a New Kind of Condo Has Landed in Hell’s Kitchen

By April 22, 2026 6:00 am
reprints
A rendering of the garden area at Linden Lane.
A rendering of the garden area at Linden Lane. Rendering: Courtesy VMI Studio
A rendering of the rooftop at Linden Lane.
A rendering of the rooftop at Linden Lane. Rendering: Courtesy VMI Studio
First floor kitchen of 349 W 51st St #1D at Linden Lane.
First floor kitchen of 349 W 51st St #1D at Linden Lane. PHOTO: Katherine Marks
First floor main living area of 349 W 51st St #1D at Linden Lane.
First floor main living area of 349 W 51st St #1D at Linden Lane. PHOTO: Katherine Marks
Bedroom of 349 W 51st St #1D at Linden Lane.
Bedroom of 349 W 51st St #1D at Linden Lane. PHOTO: Katherine Marks

City life can be hell, but in this Hell’s Kitchen condo building at 349 West 51st Street, developer Cadence Property Group wanted to create a hidden oasis that provides a silent escape from the bustling neighborhood surrounding it. 

Known as Linden Lane, the 55,000-square-foot, 32-unit condominium was designed in partnership with landscaper LaGuardia Design Group to offer homeowners a connection to nature through a series of meticulously crafted green spaces, light-filled units — some with private balconies — and a rooftop lounge area with space for for-purchase private cabanas. 

SEE ALSO: The Plan: Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery Comes Alive With a Restored Visitor Hub

“One of the unique aspects of this particular property — which we bought three years ago — is that it has presence on both 52nd Street and 51st Street,” said Howard Glatzer, president of Cadence Property Group. “It’s a true through-block lot in New York City, which makes it somewhat unique.”

Who's What at Linden Lane.

Typically, with a through-lot like this the developer would build two separate buildings, one on 51st Street and another building on 52nd Street. Glatzer said Cadence Property wanted to avoid going down that road, and opted to create a different kind of condo experience. 

“We pushed all of the mass to the 52nd Street side,” he said, “and we created a gated entrance on 51st Street to be a private garden that we call the Lane. And the Lane is this transition from the hustle and bustle of New York into a very private, calming, soothing, beautiful, natural garden lane that takes you to the front entrance of the building.” 

To enter the Lane, residents will arrive through a private gate carved with a leaf and tree pattern, then step into a zen garden adorned with planters, trees and flowers. There is also a cushioned seating area, as well as benches along the walkway. 

Honestly, the Lane seems like the perfect place to enjoy your Saturday morning coffee. It’s easy to picture yourself coming down from your luxury apartment, mug in one hand, phone in the other. It’s a 70-degree day, you are in flip-flops, a T-shirt and comfy pants, sipping your brew surrounded by both city and nature. Perfection. 

The residences consist of one-bedroom to three-bedroom simplex, duplex, triplex and penthouse homes ranging from $1.3 million to $4.3 million. Units feature oak floors, double-height windows, dedicated spaces for remote work and serene honed marble in the kitchens. Master bathrooms feature floor-to-
ceiling glass showers, deep soaking tubs, and Italian Daino Reale marble.

Linden Lane also features amenities such as a rooftop terrace for grilling, dining and lounging, a coworking space that comes with a private zen room — perfect for decompressing after those meetings that could have been an email — and a multipurpose workout studio that features top-of-the-line equipment from brands such as Peloton and Rogue.

Linden Lane was completed in the first quarter of this year. Sales launched in January, and the first closings are expected to be complete in April or May.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

349 West 51st Street, Howard Glatzer, slideshow, Architecture Outfit, Brown Harris Stevens, Cadence Property Group, LaGuardia Design Group, The Plan
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