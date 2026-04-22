City life can be hell, but in this Hell’s Kitchen condo building at 349 West 51st Street, developer Cadence Property Group wanted to create a hidden oasis that provides a silent escape from the bustling neighborhood surrounding it.

Known as Linden Lane, the 55,000-square-foot, 32-unit condominium was designed in partnership with landscaper LaGuardia Design Group to offer homeowners a connection to nature through a series of meticulously crafted green spaces, light-filled units — some with private balconies — and a rooftop lounge area with space for for-purchase private cabanas.

“One of the unique aspects of this particular property — which we bought three years ago — is that it has presence on both 52nd Street and 51st Street,” said Howard Glatzer, president of Cadence Property Group. “It’s a true through-block lot in New York City, which makes it somewhat unique.”

Typically, with a through-lot like this the developer would build two separate buildings, one on 51st Street and another building on 52nd Street. Glatzer said Cadence Property wanted to avoid going down that road, and opted to create a different kind of condo experience.

“We pushed all of the mass to the 52nd Street side,” he said, “and we created a gated entrance on 51st Street to be a private garden that we call the Lane. And the Lane is this transition from the hustle and bustle of New York into a very private, calming, soothing, beautiful, natural garden lane that takes you to the front entrance of the building.”

To enter the Lane, residents will arrive through a private gate carved with a leaf and tree pattern, then step into a zen garden adorned with planters, trees and flowers. There is also a cushioned seating area, as well as benches along the walkway.

Honestly, the Lane seems like the perfect place to enjoy your Saturday morning coffee. It’s easy to picture yourself coming down from your luxury apartment, mug in one hand, phone in the other. It’s a 70-degree day, you are in flip-flops, a T-shirt and comfy pants, sipping your brew surrounded by both city and nature. Perfection.

The residences consist of one-bedroom to three-bedroom simplex, duplex, triplex and penthouse homes ranging from $1.3 million to $4.3 million. Units feature oak floors, double-height windows, dedicated spaces for remote work and serene honed marble in the kitchens. Master bathrooms feature floor-to-

ceiling glass showers, deep soaking tubs, and Italian Daino Reale marble.

Linden Lane also features amenities such as a rooftop terrace for grilling, dining and lounging, a coworking space that comes with a private zen room — perfect for decompressing after those meetings that could have been an email — and a multipurpose workout studio that features top-of-the-line equipment from brands such as Peloton and Rogue.

Linden Lane was completed in the first quarter of this year. Sales launched in January, and the first closings are expected to be complete in April or May.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.