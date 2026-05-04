The Sea Fire Grill is relocating within Midtown East with a massive new restaurant lease.

Operated by Benjamin Restaurant Group and led by Executive Chef Arturo McLeod, seafood eatery Sea Fire Grill signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Shaban Sinanaj’s five-story building at 216 East 49th Street, the New York Post first reported.

Sea Fire Grill is currently located at 158 East 48th Street, about a block away from its new spot between Second and Third avenues.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the median asking rent for the nearby retail corridor on Third Avenue from East 60th to East 72nd streets was $221 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Founded in 2006 by Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj, Benjamin Restaurant Group also operates the Benjamin Steakhouse brand, which has locations at 52 East 41st Street and 23 East 40th Street, as well as 610 Hartsdale Road in White Plains, N.Y.

“We’re relocating to a brand-new space nearby, allowing us to retain our existing clients while thoughtfully evolving the brand,” Prelvukaj said in a statement. “The new location features six exceptional private dining rooms, creating an elevated setting for hosting and entertaining. We’ll be introducing new menu items alongside the classics our guests love, all within a striking space — complete with a stunning bar and a dramatic main dining room anchored by soaring 24-foot ceilings.”

Sinanaj, who bought 216 East 49th Street two years ago for $9.1 million in June 2024, according to PincusCo, could not be reached for comment, and it’s unclear who brokered the deal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.