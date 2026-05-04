Leases   ·   Retail

Sea Fire Grill Relocating to 12K-SF Restaurant Space at 216 East 49th Street

By May 4, 2026 4:56 pm
reprints
A rendering of the Sea Fire Grill at 216 East 49th Street and Benjamin Restaurant Group's Benjamin Prelvukaj.
A rendering of the Sea Fire Grill at 216 East 49th Street and Benjamin Restaurant Group's Benjamin Prelvukaj. RENDERING AND PHOTO: Courtesy Benjamin Restaurant Group

The Sea Fire Grill is relocating within Midtown East with a massive new restaurant lease.

Operated by Benjamin Restaurant Group and led by Executive Chef Arturo McLeod, seafood eatery Sea Fire Grill signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Shaban Sinanaj’s five-story building at 216 East 49th Street, the New York Post first reported.

SEE ALSO: Intuit TurboTax Signs 2.5K-SF Retail Lease at One Willoughby Square

Sea Fire Grill is currently located at 158 East 48th Street, about a block away from its new spot between Second and Third avenues.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the median asking rent for the nearby retail corridor on Third Avenue from East 60th to East 72nd streets was $221 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Founded in 2006 by Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj, Benjamin Restaurant Group also operates the Benjamin Steakhouse brand, which has locations at 52 East 41st Street and 23 East 40th Street, as well as 610 Hartsdale Road in White Plains, N.Y.

“We’re relocating to a brand-new space nearby, allowing us to retain our existing clients while thoughtfully evolving the brand,” Prelvukaj said in a statement. “The new location features six exceptional private dining rooms, creating an elevated setting for hosting and entertaining. We’ll be introducing new menu items alongside the classics our guests love, all within a striking space — complete with a stunning bar and a dramatic main dining room anchored by soaring 24-foot ceilings.”

Sinanaj, who bought 216 East 49th Street two years ago for $9.1 million in June 2024, according to PincusCo, could not be reached for comment, and it’s unclear who brokered the deal.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

216 East 49th Street, Arturo McLeod, Benjamin Prelvukaj, Benjamin Sinanaj, Shaban Sinanaj, Benjamin Restaurant Group, Sea Fire Grill
KSR's Jack Hamadani (top) and Freddy Souid, and TurboTax software on display in a store.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Intuit TurboTax Signs 2.5K-SF Retail Lease at One Willoughby Square

By Emily Davis
Coach CEO and Brand President Todd Kahn and a Coach store display.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Fashion House Coach Inks 13K-SF Deal for New Store at 645 Fifth Avenue

By Lois Weiss
Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, and 133 East 58th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Parkinson’s Wellness Foundation Expands to 9K SF at Resnick’s 133 East 58th Street

By Amanda Schiavo