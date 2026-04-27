Development   ·   Construction

Pair of 99-Unit Residential Buildings Planned for Bronx’s Claremont Village

By April 27, 2026 3:57 pm
reprints
1526 Grand Concourse, the Bronx.
1526 Grand Concourse, the Bronx. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Leo Brody of ZLB Holdings, a Bronx-based multifamily buyer and developer, has submitted plans to build a 99-unit construction project at 1526 Grand Concourse in the Bronx’s Claremont Village neighborhood.

The New York City Department of Buildings filing, first reported by PincusCo, details a 68,235-square-foot residential building destined for the busy boulevard three blocks west of Claremont Park

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The planned building would rise 113 feet across 12 stories, using air rights from its neighbor at 1551 Sheridan Avenue. The location also enjoys a short walking distance from Grant Park

The property was most recently purchased for $9.3 million in 2014 by Richard Scharf’s Abro Management.

The recent submission joins one other 99-unit construction project filed by Brody on the same block, PincusCo reported, at 1557 Sheridan Avenue and spanning 60,585 square feet.

The strictly limited unit numbers to 99 apartments are a side effect of the 485x tax abatement program, which went into effect in 2024. Its wage requirement on developments over 99 units inadvertently created a magic number for new construction across the five boroughs that has been difficult to shake off. 

Brody did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

1526 Grand Concourse, 1551 Sheridan Avenue, 1557 Sheridan Avenue, Leo Brody, New York City Department of Buildings, Richard Scharf, Abro Management, ZLB Holdings
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