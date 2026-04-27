Leo Brody of ZLB Holdings, a Bronx-based multifamily buyer and developer, has submitted plans to build a 99-unit construction project at 1526 Grand Concourse in the Bronx’s Claremont Village neighborhood.

The New York City Department of Buildings filing, first reported by PincusCo, details a 68,235-square-foot residential building destined for the busy boulevard three blocks west of Claremont Park.

The planned building would rise 113 feet across 12 stories, using air rights from its neighbor at 1551 Sheridan Avenue. The location also enjoys a short walking distance from Grant Park.

The property was most recently purchased for $9.3 million in 2014 by Richard Scharf’s Abro Management.

The recent submission joins one other 99-unit construction project filed by Brody on the same block, PincusCo reported, at 1557 Sheridan Avenue and spanning 60,585 square feet.

The strictly limited unit numbers to 99 apartments are a side effect of the 485x tax abatement program, which went into effect in 2024. Its wage requirement on developments over 99 units inadvertently created a magic number for new construction across the five boroughs that has been difficult to shake off.

Brody did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.