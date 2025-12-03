Take the elevator to Penthouse 76 at the 111 West 57th Street condo tower, turn right and be prepared to gasp at one of the most spectacular views of Central Park that New York City has to offer.

Of course, if you were to get off the elevator and go left, you could say the same thing about the view of Lower Manhattan.

“There is an ongoing discussion on our team about which is the better view,” said Benjamin Pofcher, an associate broker and real estate adviser with Sotheby’s International Realty. “Is it the park view on one side, where it’s just so angular and gorgeous and you’re right in the middle of it, or the city view, where you have the whole island and both rivers?”

Pofcher said he preferred the city view side, but that Central Park view is just … chef’s kiss.

Penthouse 76 is one of only three units left to sell at 111 West 57th Street, where residents get entire floors to themselves and a vast array of amenities. Sotheby’s became the exclusive sales brokerage for the Billionaires’ Row condominium last year, after both Corcoran and Douglas Elliman previously had a go.

111 West 57th Street combines the historic — and landmarked — former headquarters of the famed Steinway piano company with a new tower. The landmarked segment features 13 residential units, while the tower has 46 units. Since taking over sales last year, Sotheby’s has completed approximately $413 million in deals.

Penthouse 76 is a 6,512-square-foot duplex residence available for $49 million, according to the condo’s website. The unit officially hit the market in October, and has been staged with furnishings and decor from the luxury brand Eichholtz as part of that brand’s collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Designed by Studio Sofield, Penthouse 76 is the last remaining duplex in the tower. Its features include a direct elevator entry gallery, a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows, several bedrooms and a south-facing kitchen featuring custom cabinetry and Cristallo white quartzite countertops, as well as a media room, an interior elevator and a private outdoor terrace.

The unit pays homage to the building’s past as the Steinway HQ and showroom with small details that include door handles shaped like piano keys and piano-style finishes on the doors, while the tower’s main lobby features the original showroom’s end grain wood floors.

The primary bathroom for Penthouse 76 overlooks Central Park and features a custom, freestanding polished nickel bathtub, heated floors, a white onyx double vanity, a white onyx shower and custom bronze sconces.

The amenities at 111 West 57th Street leave little to be desired and include a heated 82-foot pool, a private bar inspired by London’s famed Connaught Bar, outdoor seating, a fitness center, spa suites and an indoor court for padel (think squash meets pickleball).

“111 West 57th is a skyscraper designed for the future while being historically rooted in New York City in the timelessness of its refined detail and robust form,” Dana Getman, principal at SHoP Architects, said in a statement regarding the project. “Its design is completely unique on the skyline, yet immediately recognizable as a part of the city.

