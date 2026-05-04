Leases   ·   Retail

Intuit TurboTax Signs 2.5K-SF Retail Lease at One Willoughby Square

By May 4, 2026 4:00 pm
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KSR's Jack Hamadani (top) and Freddy Souid, and TurboTax software on display in a store.
KSR's Jack Hamadani (top) and Freddy Souid, and TurboTax software on display in a store. PHOTOS: Courtesy KSR; Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax

JEMB Realty‘s One Willoughby Square in Downtown Brooklyn has landed Intuit TurboTax as its newest retail tenant. 

The financial services company signed a long-term lease for approximately 2,500 square feet on the 35-story tower’s ground floor, according to the landlord. The office tower’s retail storefront sits along Albee Square West between Willoughby and Fulton streets in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn. JEMB partnered with AVRS Partners and KSR Capital in a joint venture for the building earlier this year

SEE ALSO: Sea Fire Grill Relocating to 12K-SF Restaurant Space at 216 East 49th Street

The exact lease term and asking rent were not disclosed, but retail asking rents along Downtown Brooklyn’s Fulton Street corridor averaged $190 per square foot in 2025, according to Real Estate Board of New York data

JLL’s Michael Remer represented Intuit TurboTax in the lease agreement. KSR’s Jack Hamadani, Freddy Souid and Darren Kassin negotiated on behalf of the landlord. 

“One Willoughby Square continues to attract best-in-class companies, and we are proud to welcome Intuit to the building,” Jacob Jerome, principal at JEMB Realty, said in a statement. “This transaction reflects both the strength of the asset and the continued evolution of Downtown Brooklyn as a premier destination for innovative companies. We look forward to a strong and long-term partnership with Intuit.”

Intuit’s new location sits alongside CorePower Yoga’s Brooklyn flagship. Office tenants in One Willoughby Square include streaming service Philo and marketing firm Big Spaceship.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

Darren Kassin, Freddy Souid, Jack Hamadani, Jacob Jerome, Michael Remer, One Willoughby Square, AVRS Partners, Intuit TurboTax, JEMB Realty, JLL, KSR, KSR Capital
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