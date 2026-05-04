Formula One auto racing just wrapped up its latest installment of the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium, an event that underscored the busy schedule of events hosted by the home of the Miami Dolphins.

But there’s a downside, said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Miami Gardens hasn’t hosted a Super Bowl since 2020, and that seems unlikely to change in the near future. The National Football League has awarded Super Bowl sites through 2029, and Miami is conspicuously absent.

“The one thing we’ve suffered is that Miami hasn’t gotten any Super Bowls here, which we would get one every probably five years, because we have so many events,” Ross said last week during the Bilzin Sumberg Development Conference in Miami. “Miami is not really in line for one. … It’s always exciting to have Super Bowls.”

Miami has a long history with the Super Bowl, hosting 11 of the pro football championship games over the decades. The big game was played at the Orange Bowl in Miami for five of the first 13 Super Bowls. The Dolphins moved to Miami Gardens in the late 1980s, and Hard Rock Stadium hosted six Super Bowls from 1989 through 2020.

Ross said the NFL is concerned that Hard Rock Stadium’s schedule is simply too packed. In addition to Dolphins games and the Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock Stadium is home to the University of Miami Hurricanes, college football playoff games and the Miami Open tennis tournament in March. The stadium also hosts soccer matches and concerts.

Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Super Bowl Host Committees for the past three Super Bowls in Miami Gardens, said the NFL is wary of “stacking” events too close to the Super Bowl.

“There’s not much space left on the calendar,” Barreto told Commercial Observer.

The NFL didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Ross, a billionaire real estate developer, owns both the Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

“Maybe they’ll kind of relax a little bit of what they want from the home team for a Super Bowl,” Ross said. “And I think it’s in their best interest to have one here. But at this point, they don’t believe we meet all the requirements and their demands. I’m sure they’ll be back.”

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.