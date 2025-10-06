Italian Restaurant House of Domes Comes to SoHo

House of Domes, an Italian restaurant designed beneath “luminous glass domes,” has come to a 3,100-square-foot space at 66 Charlton Street in SoHo.

House of Domes owner Zamir “Sammy” Gashi handled negotiations for the space’s 15-year lease directly. The building’s owner, Lam Group, represented itself.

The restaurant consists of a 2,200-square-foot dining room along with a 900-square foot terrace bar and lounge.

New York Business Journal first reported the lease.

Gashi is also behind the Italian restaurants Duomo 51, at 25 West 51st Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, and Antica at 8 Stone Street between Broadway and Broad Street, and he’s one of the people behind Ramerino Italian Prime, at 16 East 39th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues. Duomo 51’s executive chef, Vilfrid Hodoj, will also shape the cuisine at House of Domes.

The restaurant is designed so that separate dining rooms tell a different aspect of a culinary story, according to its website. Every diner will receive a tarot-type card with “cryptic messages and rich meaning,” adding an aura of mystery to every meal.

The landlord, Lam Group, along with Exact Capital, was also behind the restoration of Harlem’s Victoria Theater, a former 2,400-seat vaudeville and movie theater that the companies converted into a 28-story, 211-key Renaissance hotel, two black box theaters with offices, a restaurant with a ballroom and conference areas and a 27-story, 191-unit residential building, Commercial Observer previously reported.

The company’s chairman and CEO, John Lam, has also been a driving force in attracting Chinese investment to New York City, as CO previously reported.

Lam, a former business partner of McSam Hotel Group CEO Sam Chang, is the owner and developer of the Virgin Hotel at 1227 Broadway between West 29th and West 30th streets. Lam Group bought that site, along with 1225 Broadway and 1205 Broadway, for $88 million in 2011 and 2012, as CO previously reported.

Representatives for House of Domes and Lam Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.