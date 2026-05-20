Ed Hogan.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Ed Hogan Has Quietly Shaped Much of How New Yorkers Shop

By Mark Hallum
The outline of a "bank" sign on the facade of a building.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Developers Are Tackling a Wave of Conversions of Mundane Buildings

By David M. Levitt
Two hands shaking.
Residential · Finance
New York City

My New $100 Mortgage Company — Just in Time for NY’s Tax on $1M All-Cash Home Buys

By Robert Knakal