The Plan: 212 West 72nd Street Goes Modern on Historic Upper West Side

An abundance of natural light? Check. Iconic New York City views? Check. Amenities that leave little to be desired? Check.

Already nearly 90 percent sold, Centurion Property Investors’ 106-condominium 212 West 72nd Street at the corner of 72nd Street and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side is the result of a conversion from a rental building.

Left in its wake are residences designed by CetraRuddy with prices for available condos that range from $4.5 million for a three-bedroom (or $7 million for a four-bedroom) to $13.5 million for a penthouse. The building has 14 units remaining.

“The remaining three- and four-bedroom residences are especially compelling because each has its own distinct layout and point of view, giving buyers the flexibility to live in a way that feels intuitive and long-term,” said Ammanda Espinal, sales director at the property for Douglas Elliman. “That level of quality and distinction continues to resonate as we enter the final phase of sales.”

And in a neighborhood of rich history and classic architecture, 212 West 72nd Street is going modern, with a curved glass tower providing a distinct look that introduces a contemporary presence to the area.

Each of the residences features a unique layout, with light-filled interiors and expansive open living areas, as well as oversized windows, white oak floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, Miele appliances and even separate wine fridges. Some of the units have private outdoor terraces.

But let’s move to the bathrooms, which are laid out with Waterworks and Kohler fixtures, and include deep soaking tubs — who isn’t a sucker for a great tub? — and a fluted glass shower stall, not to mention Venus White marble floors.

The penthouse bathtub is truly a work of art. The tub is free standing and overlooks the city. Imagine coming home after a long day and immersing yourself in warm soothing waters, a glass of wine in one hand, your phone — in a waterproof case — in the other, and you just watch the sunset. Perfection.

Amenities throughout the building include a landscaped rooftop terrace complete with an outdoor kitchen featuring a barbecue grill, a dining area and lounge space. Inside, residents have access to a fitness center, which includes outdoor space for meditation and yoga. There is also a cozy residents lounge and a children’s play area featuring reading nooks and craft areas.