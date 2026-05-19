Leases   ·   Office Leases

AI Marketing Platform Hightouch Takes 18K SF at 275 Seventh Avenue

By May 19, 2026 4:44 pm
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CBRE's Alice Fair (top) and Sacha Zarba, and 275 Seventh Avenue.
CBRE's Alice Fair (top) and Sacha Zarba, and 275 Seventh Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; Propertyshark

Hightouch, a data and artificial intelligence agent platform for marketing, has relocated to 275 Seventh Avenue in Midtown South. 

The San Francisco-based firm’s new 18,000-square-foot lease takes over the entire 21st floor of the 28-story Chelsea office building. The Art Deco tower, located between West 25th and West 26th streets, is owned by labor union AFL-CIO affiliate Unite Here

SEE ALSO: Robotics Firms Möbius, Alquist Ink 10K SF of New Leases at Brooklyn’s Industry City

Tishman Real Estate Services represented ownership in the transaction, while CBRE’s Alice Fair, Sacha Zarba and Claire Pisano negotiated on behalf of Hightouch. The lease term and asking rent were not disclosed, but office asking rents in Midtown South averaged $79.86 per square foot in April, according to Colliers data.

Hightouch’s new office space will serve as its operational base in New York City, according to the company, including its sales, engineering, finance and executive teams. 

“Many of our largest customers, the brands reinventing how they market with AI, have significant operations in New York,” Cherry Miao, chief financial officer of Hightouch, said in a statement. “You can’t replace being in the room with them, and our new office lets us do that at a much bigger scale.” 

Hightouch previously leased smaller offices several blocks south at 150 West 22nd Street and one block north at 110 West 27th Street. Its recent expansion to 275 Seventh Avenue takes the place of former tenant Tennr, another AI-based firm that moved to 125,000 square feet at Hudson Square Properties345 Hudson Street earlier this month.

Other tenants at 275 Seventh Avenue include software companies Hibob, Auctor AI and Epam, as well as media companies Crossmedia and Haymarket Media.

Spokespeople at Tishman Real Estate Services and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

110 West 27th Street, 150 West 22nd Street, 275 Seventh Avenue, Alice Fair, Cherry Miao, Claire Pisano, Sacha Zarba, AFL-CIO, CBRE, Hightouch, Tishman Real Estate Services, Unite Here Local 11
CBRE's Conor Krup (top) and Kyle Zarba (center), Industry City's Matthew Stewart, and two of the buildings that make up Industry City.
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