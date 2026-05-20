Finance   ·   Refinance

Goldman Sachs Provides $40M Refinancing of Five-Property Self-Storage Portfolio

William Warren Group secured a five-year, non-recourse loan on the deal

By May 20, 2026 12:04 pm
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Talonvest's Eric Snyder (top) and Kim Bishop, and a self-storage facility.
Talonvest's Eric Snyder (top) and Kim Bishop, and a self-storage facility. PHOTOS: Courtesy TalonVest; Vlad Antonov/Getty Images

William Warren Group has secured $40.2 million to refinance a five-property self-storage portfolio of more than 4,000 units in five states, according to a release.

Goldman Sachs provided the debt, structured as five-year, non-recourse permanent financing, while a Talonvest Capital team led by Eric Snyder, Kim Bishop, Carson Kurland, Mason Brusseau and Lauren Maehler arranged the transaction. 

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Clark Porter, president and chief financial officer of William Warren Group, said in a statement that the deal saw “lender competition,” and that Talonvest helped negotiate “improved terms” for his firm, securing a loan that saved his firm more than $200,000 from an interest rate that was initially 11 basis points higher. 

“Working with Talonvest allowed us to secure a highly competitive loan structure that aligns well with our long-term ownership strategy,” Porter added. 

Located in New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado and Florida, the five-property self storage portfolio spans nearly 350,000 square feet and includes 4,061 units. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Clark Porter, Goldman Sachs, Talonvest Capital, William Warren Group
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