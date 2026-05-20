William Warren Group has secured $40.2 million to refinance a five-property self-storage portfolio of more than 4,000 units in five states, according to a release.

Goldman Sachs provided the debt, structured as five-year, non-recourse permanent financing, while a Talonvest Capital team led by Eric Snyder, Kim Bishop, Carson Kurland, Mason Brusseau and Lauren Maehler arranged the transaction.

Clark Porter, president and chief financial officer of William Warren Group, said in a statement that the deal saw “lender competition,” and that Talonvest helped negotiate “improved terms” for his firm, securing a loan that saved his firm more than $200,000 from an interest rate that was initially 11 basis points higher.

“Working with Talonvest allowed us to secure a highly competitive loan structure that aligns well with our long-term ownership strategy,” Porter added.

Located in New York, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado and Florida, the five-property self storage portfolio spans nearly 350,000 square feet and includes 4,061 units.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.