Leases   ·   Office Leases

Robotics Firms Möbius, Alquist Ink 10K SF of New Leases at Brooklyn’s Industry City

By May 19, 2026 3:23 pm
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CBRE's Conor Krup (top) and Kyle Zarba (center), Industry City's Matthew Stewart, and two of the buildings that make up Industry City.
CBRE's Conor Krup (top) and Kyle Zarba (center), Industry City's Matthew Stewart, and two of the buildings that make up Industry City. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; Courtesy Industry City

Two robotics firms are moving their programming to Industry City in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

Möbius Industries, which uses artificial intelligence to transform urban waste into raw materials, took the largest amount of space with a three-year, 7,000-square-foot deal in the industrial-turned mixed-use-complex owned by landlords Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon.

SEE ALSO: Broadway Theater Owner Shubert Organization Takes 14K SF at GFP’s 520 Eighth Avenue

Asking rent in the building was in the mid- to high $30s per square foot, according to the landlords.

Möbius is relocating to New York City from Cambridge, Mass.

“​​Möbius wanted to be somewhere that would reinforce their brand and ensure their physical space aligned with their ambitions — the Industry City campus was the perfect candidate,” CBRE’s Kyle Zarba, who represented the tenant along with Conor Krup, said in a statement. “From the ability to combine traditional office space with lab capabilities [and] the diverse roster of creative and entrepreneurial occupiers … we were certain ​​Möbius would be in great hands.”

Jeff Fein and Matt Stewart handled negotiations in-house for Industry City.

In the smaller deal, Alquist Robotics signed a 3,000-square-foot deal in a relocation from Brooklyn Navy Yard, according to the landlords. Alquist was founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate Daniel Wang and former Apple machine learning engineer Daniel Havir and creates robotic technology for retail stores. The CBRE brokers represented Alquist, while Fein and Stewart repped the landlord in-house.

“Industry City continues to attract companies that are shaping the future of manufacturing, sustainability and technology,” Fein said in a statement. “We’ve seen particular growth among early to midsized startups as they secure funding and scale their operations, and both new companies relocating to Industry City and our existing robotics tenants are integral to driving the entrepreneurial, forward-thinking ecosystem we’ve cultivated across the campus.”

Other recent deals at Industry City include design and fabrication company Square Design taking 24,000 square feet in February and women’s fashion label Miss Circle expanding to 15,806 square feet around the same time period.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Conor Krup, Industry City, Jeff Fein, Kyle Zarba, Matt Stewart, Alquist Robotics, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby's International, CBRE, FBE Limited, Jamestown, Möbius Industries, TPG Angelo Gordon
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