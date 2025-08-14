Wholesaler, Solar Energy Company Ink Deals at 29 West 38th Street

Design and wholesale company Votum Enterprises and solar energy company CVE Group are moving into ABS Partners Real Estate’s 29 West 38th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Votum, which specializes in bath and beauty, stationery, home decor and gifts, has signed a lease for 7,150 square feet on the entire seventh floor of the 16-story Midtown office building, according to the landlord.

The wholesaler’s new space at the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas will act as a showroom for its products, according to a Votum LinkedIn post.

Meanwhile, CVE Group, a global renewable energy producer, also took 7,150 square feet on the entire 15th floor of 29 West 38th Street, ABS said. CVE Group, which develops, finances, builds and operates solar and green hydrogen plants, will relocate to the Midtown building from its previous office at 109 West 27th Street.

The lengths of the leases were not disclosed, but asking rents ranged from $38 to $42 per square foot, according to ABS.

Derby Copeland Capital’s Morris Tobias and Jesse Hutcher brokered the deal for Votum, while Benjamin Waller, Daria Ghasemi and Zoe Snow from ABS represented CVE Group. ABS’ Waller and Colin Godwin represented the landlord in both deals.

“The building had some significant vacancies from a tenant vacating six floors during the pandemic,” Waller said in a statement to CO. “Fortunately, the landlord invested in the asset and we’ve been able to attract quality tenants.”

Spokespeople for Votum, CVE Group and Derby Copeland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Votum and CVE Group weren’t the only tenants to sign new deals at 29 West 38th Street, as Greenhaus, which buys and grows e-commerce brands, recently took 3,075 square feet on part of the 16th floor, according to ABS. Benchmark Properties’ Joel Kubie brokered that deal for Greenhaus, while ABS’ Waller and Godwin represented the landlord.

Other tenants of the recently renovated Midtown building include construction manager PRA Consulting, public relations firm Anat Gerstein and luxury swimwear retailer Onia, which leased 7,150 square feet on the entire second floor in March.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.