Marcus & Millichap Expands to 41K SF at AmTrustRE’s 260 Madison Avenue

Marcus & Millichap is expanding and extending at AmTrustRE’s 260 Madison Avenue in Midtown.

The California-based real estate advisory firm added 5,000 square feet to its existing 36,000-square-foot space at the 22-story office building near Grand Central Terminal, bringing it to a total of 41,000 square feet at the property, according to the landlord. AmTrustRE acquired the building in October 2025 for $217 million.

AmTrustRE did not disclose the length of the extension — which expands to the entire ninth floor and part of the 10th floor — for Marcus & Millichap or the asking rent, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $85.11 per square foot in March, according to a report from CBRE.

Marcus & Millichap originally signed a 10-year lease in the building in 2015, when it relocated from 270 Madison Avenue to the then-Sapir Organization-owned 260 Madison.

“AmTrustRE remains committed to investing in New York City office assets, recognizing the strategic opportunity to acquire and reposition buildings in core markets like Midtown Manhattan,” Jonathan Bennett, president of AmTrustRE, said in a statement. “This commitment guided the acquisition and capital investment at 260 Madison Avenue, which has already secured the retention of a high-quality tenant like Marcus & Millichap and strong demand from companies seeking a modern workspace.”

CBRE’s Evan Fiddle negotiated on behalf of Marcus & Millichap, while CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King, Meghan Allen, Chris Corrinet and Kelly Tipton handled the deal for AmTrustRE alongside in-house representation from Samuel Salberg.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include tax preparation service 1-800 Accountant and recruiter Household Staffing Agency, as well as law firms McLaughlin & Stern and Khunkhun Law.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.