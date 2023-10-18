Leases  ·  Office
New York City

PR Firm Anat Gerstein Sign 7K-SF Lease in Garment District

By October 18, 2023 4:25 pm
29 West 38th Street. Photo: PropertyShark

A public relations firm that works with nonprofits is relocating from Queens to Midtown Manhattan.

PR firm Anat Gerstein signed a 10-year, 7,150-square-foot lease to move its headquarters from 43-01 21st Street in Long Island City to ABS Partners Real Estate’s 29 West 38th Street, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield.

C&W did not disclose the asking rent in the Garment District building, but Midtown had an average asking rent of $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a recent report from CBRE.

“This strategic relocation from Long Island City to Midtown Manhattan not only triples their office footprint, but also positions them in a prime location, enhancing accessibility for both employees and clients to further foster growth and innovation within the company,” C&W’s David Lebenstein, who represented the tenant alongside Sayo Kamara, said in a statement.

Ben Waller and Elisa Larson negotiated on behalf of ABS in-house. Waller and Larson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also known as The Wheeler Building, 29 West 38th is a 16-story, 92,700-square-foot office building from 1909 that sits two blocks south of Bryant Park between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

