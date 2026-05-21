An architecture and interior design firm is relocating to an AmTrustRE-owned building in Midtown East.

gkv architects, which has worked with AmTrustRE on several of its buildings, signed a 5,754-square-foot lease on part of the 14th floor of 360 Lexington Avenue, which AmTrustRE acquired in 2024, according to the landlord.

The deal represents a relocation for GKV Architects, which will leave its current offices at David Werner’s 675 Third Avenue.

AmTrustRE did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average office asking rent in Midtown in March was $85.11 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“GKV Architects has worked alongside AmTrustRE across a number of projects over the years, particularly in tenant spaces where their design expertise has been instrumental,” Anne Holker, managing director of leasing and acquisitions at AmTrustRE, said in a statement.

JLL’s Mitch Konsker, Barbara Winter and Thomas Swartz negotiated on behalf of the landlord, alongside in-house representation from Holker and Sam Salberg. Mark Weiss and Jenna Catalon of Cushman & Wakefield handled the deal for GKV.

JLL and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At 250 Broadway, GKV has worked with AmTrustRE on lobby renovations and helped build out space for tenants like WeWork. The architecture firm also helped create a new office space for law firm Rose & Rose at 291 Broadway, according to the landlord.

AmTrustRE and private equity firm Capstone Equities acquired the distressed 24-story office tower at 360 Lexington Avenue from Savanna for $65 million, a far cry from the $180 million Savanna paid when it purchased the building in 2019, Commercial Observer reported in September 2024.

AmTrustRE wasted no time finding tenants for the building. Citymeals on Wheels signed a lease for 15,214 square feet in October 2025, following transactions with commercial financial institution Webster Bank and insurance group Signers National in March 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.