Publix Buys Another South Florida Retail Center

Publix has bought yet another retail center in South Florida.

The grocer paid $78 million for a 178,726-square-foot, open-air property, where it’s the main tenant, west of Boynton Beach, Fla., property records show.

Called Fountains of Boynton Shopping Center, the 21-acre property sits adjacent to South Jog Road, at 6661 Boynton Beach Boulevard. Publix’s supermarket spans 56,633 square feet. Other tenants include LA Fitness, Oyako Sushi, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Hand & Stone Massage, MD Now Urgent Care and Bagels &.

The sale translates to about $436 per square foot. The seller — a partnership between Bolder Group and Union Investment Real Estate — purchased the asset for $79.5 million in 2021.

Since 2024, the Lakeland, Fla.-based chain has been buying up some of the real estate it occupies, spending more than $400 million. The move is part of a broader trend of retailers buying out their landlords as interest rates remain high and traditional real estate investors have laid low.

In December, Publix purchased a 137,780-square-foot retail center in Boca Raton for $83 million from Jamestown. Two months earlier, it paid $72 million for a shopping center near Kendall.

Representatives for Publix, Bolder Group and Union Investment Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.