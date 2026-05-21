Real estate developer the Hudson Companies has hired Isaac Henderson, formerly a managing director at Rockefeller Group, as a principal and its co-head of development, Commercial Observer has learned.

In his new role, Henderson will work alongside fellow principal and co-head Ellen Kackmann and oversee Hudson’s mixed-use portfolio, which includes both affordable and market-rate properties. Founded in 1986, the developer has completed nearly 10,000 residential units and has thousands more in the development pipeline.

Henderson, who started at Hudson this month, will begin by managing six properties inf Hudson’s housing portfolio. Those include four in New York City — the 343-unit Logan Fountain in East New York, Brooklyn; the 328-unit Arcadian in Crown Heights, Brooklyn; the 557-unit Greenpoint Hospital redevelopment in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; and the 200-bed West 59th Street project in Midtown — as well as a property in Pelham, N.Y., and one in Port Chester, N.Y.

“The Hudson Companies has delivered premier mixed-use developments for decades and it’s an honor to join this incredible team and further our mission of building housing for all,” Henderson said in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked to create projects that provide mixed-income housing, vibrant retail and essential resources to neighborhoods across the city,” Henderson added. “Hudson shares this vision, and I look forward to helping elevate and transform the communities we serve.”

Henderson spent three years as a managing director with Rockefeller Group. He also spent eight years as a vice president for the Community Preservation Corporation and nine years as a director for L&M Development Partners’ Essex Crossing project on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Henderson currently serves as the head of the board of trustees for Friends Seminary, a school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Henderson’s work has contributed to the development of more than 3,000 apartments.

“The Hudson Companies is proud to welcome Isaac to the development team, bringing decades of experience and innovation in delivering vibrant, community-oriented projects that leave a lasting impact on residents,” David Kramer, president of Hudson, said in a statement. “As principal, he will play a key leadership role in expanding our mixed-use portfolio, helping build quality, stable housing throughout New York City and beyond.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.