Luxury Swimwear Brand Onia Leases 7K SF at 29 West 38th Street

Onia is ready to make a splash at a new office.

The luxury swimwear retailer leased 7,150 square feet — the entire second floor — at ABS Real Estate Partners’ 29 West 38th Street in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Onia is relocating its office from 666 Broadway in NoHo, according to tenant broker Newmark (NMRK). Newmark declined to provide the length of the new lease or the asking rent. Average asking rent for offices in Midtown was $79 per square foot in February, according to Colliers data.

Cooper Weisman and Dylan Weisman from Newmark represented the tenant while ABS handled it in-house via Ben Waller.

The retailer chose to move its office to 29 West 38th Street because of “the convenient location, newly renovated lobby, prebuilt space and attentive landlord,” Waller said in an email. Newmark declined to provide further comment.

Onia was founded by fashion retail experts Nathan Romano and Carl Cunow in 2009, according to the retailer’s website. The pair wanted to create “a lifestyle brand that emphasizes comfort and versatility in all things.”

Onia’s women’s one-piece swimsuits range in price from $175 to $245, while men’s swim trunks range from $130 to $225. The brand sells other items including shoes, tops and vacation essentials.

The building at 29 West 38th Street is a 92,700-square-foot office and retail property two blocks south of Bryant Park. Otherß office tenants include the public relations firm Anat Gerstein, construction development company PRA Consulting and the New York Foundation for the Arts.

