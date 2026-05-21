JLL Promotes Angela Gentry to New York-Area Vice Chairman of Leasing

JLL has promoted Angela Gentry, an industry leader with over 20 years of experience, to vice chairman of leasing advisory for the firm’s New York tri-state region, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gentry joined JLL in 2022, filling a role that was created specifically for her: executive managing director of sales and platform for the New York tri-state. During her four years with the firm, Gentry has built a team that has been responsible for deals totaling over $230 million and has helped drive 131 percent growth in new business opportunities, JLL said.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and grateful for the support of my colleagues and leadership team,” Gentry said in a statement. “JLL’s collaborative culture and commitment to innovation creates tremendous opportunities for growth. I look forward to further strengthening our business development initiatives and our platform to deliver results for our clients across the region.”

Prior to joining JLL, Gentry spent almost two years as a director of marketing and business development for Shawmut Design and Construction, according to her LinkedIn profile. Gentry also spent nearly 17 years at CBRE, where she held a number of different titles and responsibilities.

In her final position with CBRE, Gentry spent about three and a half years as a managing director and client solutions lead, in which she focused on the sales and growth of the firm’s national advisory and transaction services one-off and account business.

In her new role as vice chairman of leasing at JLL, Gentry will use her experience at the brokerage to “advance strategic growth initiatives, enhance client engagement and drive collaboration,” according to JLL.

“Angela’s leadership has had a profound impact on our business and our people,” Patrick Murphy, head of New York brokerage at JLL, said in a statement. “She brings a unique combination of strategic vision, operational excellence and market insight that has enhanced that way we approach client engagement and business development.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.