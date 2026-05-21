Leases   ·   Sublease

Gersh Autism Academy Signs 21K-SF Bronx Sublease at 425 College Avenue

By May 21, 2026 4:11 pm
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452 College Avenue in the Bronx.
452 College Avenue in the Bronx. PHOTO: Propertyshark

A nonprofit organization for autistic children is taking over the lease for a charter school in the Bronx, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gersh Autism Academy subleased the 21,000‑square‑foot building at 452 College Avenue in Mott Haven from Brilla Schools parent company Seton Education Partners, which has been consolidating its footprint, according to the sublandlord broker.

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Asking rent was $30 per square foot, according to Tri State Commercial..

“Seton hired us exclusively in September 2025 to sublease both 452 College and [another school] 500 Courtlandt Avenue,” Tri State’s Shlomi Bagdadi said in a statement. “Thank goodness, this was a very successful and speedy process, demonstrating the strong demand for this type of facility and use in the area.”

Bagdadi and son Fredy Bagdadi represented Seton in the transaction while Cooper Katz and Alan Cohen of ABS Partners negotiated on behalf of the Gersh Academy.

“Securing yet another location for Gersh is a testament to the impact of their program,” Katz said in a statement.

Brilla closed the College and Courtlandt avenue locations in order to move students to a new facility at 420 East 145th Street, according to Bagdadi.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

452 College Avenue, 500 Courtlandt Avenue, Alan Cohen, Cooper Katz, Fredy Bagdadi, Shlomi Bagdadi, ABS Partners, Brilla Schools, Gersh Autism Academy, Seton Education Partners, Tri State Commercial Realty
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