Interactive Brokers Expands by 6K SF at 1133 Avenue of the Americas

Online trading firm Interactive Brokers Group is expanding its footprint at the Durst Organization’s 1133 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant, which originally moved into 16,940 square feet on part of the 36th floor in 2021, tacked on an additional 5,976 square feet, bringing its total footprint to 22,916 square feet, according to the landlord.

Asking rent in the deal was $105 per square foot, and Greenwich, Conn.-based Interactive Brokers signed on for a term of seven years, the Durst Organization said.

“Sixth Avenue has long been a global business hub,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement. “We are seeing a variety of new tenants, including tech companies, coming to the avenue for access to public transit, high-quality office spaces, and proximity to Bryant Park.”

Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban represented the landlord in-house while Timothy Dempsey, Roger Griswold and Christopher Hogan of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the tenant. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in the late 1970s, Interactive Brokers specializes in online stock market transactions. The company has a headcount of about 3,000 people and $14.1 billion in equity capital, according to the company.

Durst recently invested $40 million in capital improvements in the 45-story building between West 43rd and 44th streets, which paid for a new travertine lobby and other infrastructure upgrades.

Tenants in the 45-story building include Take-Two Interactive Software, a video game holding company which signed a 61,383-square-foot lease in 2016. Other tenants include Bank of America, Group of Insurance Companies, ING Financial Holdings, law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and the National Basketball Players Association.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.