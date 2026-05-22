The Definition of ‘Jobs’ in the Data Center Economy Needs to Shift

The most effective criticism of data center development is also the hardest to dismiss. These projects create fewer permanent jobs than other asset classes, often receive substantial tax incentives, and do not compare favorably to manufacturing when measured by jobs per dollar invested.

That criticism lands because it is directionally correct. Trying to position data centers as major job creators in the traditional sense is a losing strategy. The industry weakens its own credibility when it attempts to make that comparison.

The problem is not that data centers create jobs. The problem is how those jobs are being defined.

Because right now, the industry is counting jobs instead of building workforce systems.

Most of the current debate focuses narrowly on permanent, on-site employment. By that measure, a large data center employing a few dozen to a few hundred workers will always appear insufficient relative to the scale of investment.

But that lens is incomplete.

Data center development generates multiple layers of employment that are rarely captured in a single narrative. Construction jobs that are intensive but temporary. Grid and infrastructure jobs tied to transmission, substations and interconnection. Ongoing roles in maintenance, security and operations. And a broader ecosystem of firms in engineering, design, fiber and energy that expands around these facilities.

In markets like Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Central Ohio, data center growth is already creating sustained demand for electricians, cooling specialists, fiber technicians, grid infrastructure workers, and network operations roles that extend well beyond a single facility.

These categories matter, but they still do not resolve the core issue.

Because communities are not asking how many jobs exist in total. They are instead asking how many stable, accessible and locally relevant jobs remain once construction ends.

That is where the industry is most exposed.

A facility that creates hundreds of construction jobs but only a limited number of long-term roles must explain how that transition benefits the local workforce. If it cannot, the perception of imbalance becomes difficult to overcome.

This is why the definition of “jobs” in the data center economy needs to shift from counting positions to building pathways.

A project should not be evaluated solely by how many people it employs at a fixed point in time. It should be evaluated by whether it creates durable workforce pipelines that connect local residents to long-term opportunities in the broader digital and energy economy.

Not every critical piece of infrastructure is a major direct employer. Substations, ports, fiber networks and fuel distribution systems are valued because they enable broader economic activity, not because of how many permanent employees stand inside them each day. Data centers increasingly belong in that category. But that does not remove the responsibility to create visible and measurable local workforce benefits.

That means partnerships with community colleges, technical schools and training programs that prepare workers for roles in electrical systems, cooling infrastructure, network operations and related fields. It means apprenticeships, certifications and clear entry points into careers that extend beyond a single facility.

Without that structure, the criticism holds.

And this is where the standard for incentives needs to change.

If a project is seeking public support, it should also be required to demonstrate a binding workforce development pathway tied to local institutions.

Not a voluntary program. Not a public relations initiative. A measurable commitment linking training to employment outcomes over time.

This is not a softer standard. It is a stricter one.

It moves the conversation away from defending limited permanent job counts and toward requiring projects to actively build local capacity. It aligns incentives with outcomes in a way that both communities and developers can evaluate.

Right now, there is no standardized way to assess workforce impact at the project level. Job numbers are reported inconsistently, categories are blurred, and long-term outcomes are rarely tracked in a comparable way.

That lack of structure allows both overstatement and skepticism to persist.

It also creates risk.

Projects that cannot clearly articulate their workforce impact are more vulnerable to opposition, renegotiation and delay. In an environment where community approval is increasingly uncertain, that ambiguity carries real consequences.

The industry has the ability to address this.

It has already demonstrated its capacity to coordinate across capital, engineering and operations at scale. Extending that coordination into workforce development is not a technical challenge. It is a governance decision.

The next phase of data center development will require a more precise definition of local benefit.

That includes jobs, but not as a headline number. As a system of access, training and long-term opportunity that is visible at the community level.

This is not about claiming that data centers are large employers. It is about requiring that they become meaningful contributors to the workforce systems of the communities in which they operate.

Because communities are no longer asking whether a project creates jobs.

They are asking who those jobs are actually for.

Suhail Y Tayeb is clinical assistant professor at New York University’s Schack Institute of Real Estate and director of the Center for the Sustainable Built Environment.