Schindler Elevator Moving to 23K SF at 1133 Avenue of the Americas

An elevator and escalator manufacturer is hitting the call button to get to a new Manhattan office, Commercial Observer has learned.

Schindler Elevator has signed a seven-year lease for 23,000 square feet at Durst Organization’s 1133 Avenue of the Americas to relocate from the 14th floor of Tower 49, known officially as 12 East 49th Street, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $95 per square foot, according to Durst, and the tenant appears to already be occupying space on the 28th floor of the Avenue of the Americas building, according to its website.

“Available office space is in short supply in the Bryant Park neighborhood, and the Durst Organization recently invested $350 million in the submarket, including a $40 million renovation of 1133 Avenue of the Americas,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of the Durst Organization, said in a statement.

Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban represented the Durst Organization in-house while Andrew Grabis, Erik Schwetje, Nate Solomon and Nicholas Solomon of Mohr Partners negotiated on behalf of Schindler.

Mohr Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

The Switzerland-based Schindler provides elevators and escalators for multifamily, office, retail, hotels and health care properties across the globe. Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Morristown, N.J.

Other tenants in the 45-story Avenue of the Americas building — which uses Skyline Robotics and Palladium Window Solutions to clean its windows — include Charles Schwab, which signed for 23,000 square feet on the 37th floor in July, and online trading firm Interactive Brokers Group, which expanded to 22,916 square feet in April.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.