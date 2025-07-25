Law Firm Expands to 20K at RXR’s 32 Old Slip

The law firm run by Michael S. Lamonsoff signed a 10-year lease at RXR’s waterfront office building 32 Old Slip for 20,141 square feet on the building’s eighth floor, the landlord told Commercial Observer.

The renewal adds 7,613 square feet to the firm’s current 12,528-square-foot space in the building. The asking rent was $60 per square foot.

Sean Black of BLACKre represented the tenant, while the landlord was repped by Ryan Alexander, Zachary Price, Alex Benisatto and Nicole Marshall of CBRE, in addition to William Elder, Daniel Birney and Heidi Steinegger of RXR.

“The recent leasing activity at 32 Old Slip is a clear indication of the growing momentum in Downtown Manhattan,” said Elder, executive vice president and managing director of RXR’s New York City division. “We’re excited by the opportunities this trend presents, and remain committed to delivering an exceptional tenant experience across the building.”

Also contributing to that momentum is a brand-new tenant for the building, with financial automation platform AgentSmyth taking 3,637 square feet on the fifth floor for three years at $55 per square foot.

Patrick Heeg and Luke Dillmeier of Transwestern represented the tenant. Elder, Birney and Steinegger of RXR handled the transaction for the landlord.

Other tenants in the building include insurance brokerage Policygenius, personal injury law firm Harris Law, fintech firm GTN, international law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel and CFG Merchant Solutions, which signed a 10-year lease for 20,585 square feet in April.

32 Old Slip is a 36-story building spanning more than 1.1 million square feet that was built in 1987, and offers unique octagon-shaped floor plates. In May, the building landed a $167 million refinancing for the leased fee interest on its ground lease from a joint venture between Safehold and Melohn Capital, as CO previously reported.

Lamonsoff could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.