Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Harris Law Heads Downtown After Signing Lease at 32 Old Slip

By September 14, 2023 12:52 pm
A high-rise office building in Manhattan
32 Old Slip. Photo: RXR

Attorneys at Harris Law are getting ready to move house.

The personal injury law firm signed a new seven-year lease for 4,300 square feet of space on the 32nd floor of 32 Old Slip, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $65 per square foot. 

Harris Law will move from its current office at 110 East 59th Street.

The firm’s new digs are between Front and South streets across from Pier 11 in the Financial District. The building recently underwent a lobby renovation and extensive infrastructure upgrades, according to landlord RXR.

RXR’s Daniel Birney and Alexandra Budd brokered the deal with CBRE (CBRE)’s Ryan Alexander, Alex Benisatto, Zachary Price and Justin Greenstone. Harris Law was represented by Newmark (NMRK)‘s Kevin Sullivan and David Waterman.

“This is a great space for the tenant as they were attracted to the outstanding views of lower Manhattan and the state-of-the-art pre-built environment,” Waterman said.

Other tenants in the 36-story office tower include law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel, the United States Census Bureau and Daiwa Securities Group.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

