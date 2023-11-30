FinTech Company GTN Plans First NYC Office at 32 Old Slip

Financial tech firm GTN has inked a lease for its first New York City office at 32 Old Slip in the Financial District, landlord RXR told Commercial Observer.

The company, which develops trading and investment management software for financial firms, took 3,304 square feet on the 32nd floor of the 36-story building on the East River waterfront, RXR said. Asking rent for the space was $66 a square foot.

Eric Krueger, the CEO of GTN Americas, said that leasing downtown was “a strategic decision to be in the center of global finance. Wall Street remains the heartbeat of the financial world, and our choice reflects our dedication to fintech innovation.”

The Dubai-based company also has offices in Singapore, London, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Raleigh, N.C.

Dan Birney and Alexandra Budd represented RXR in-house, along with Ryan Alexander, Zachary Price, Alex Benisatto and Justin Greenstone of CBRE. Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher of JLL handled the transaction for the tenant. Spokespeople for CBRE and JLL spokespeople didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

“As a fintech pioneer with proven success making investment and trading accessible for all, we are thrilled GTN will bring their expertise to 32 Old Slip,” William Elder, RXR’s executive vice president and managing director of New York City leasing, said in a statement.

Originally developed by Howard Ronson in 1987, the postmodern tower holds 1.1 million square feet of office space overlooking the elevated Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive. It is home to office tenants including the U.S. Census Bureau, personal injury firm Harris Law, insurance tent platform Policygenius and visual effects producer FuseFX. New York City Fire Department Engine Company 4 and Ladder Company 15 occupy the ground floor.

