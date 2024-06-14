New York Landlord Larry Gluck Dies at 71

Stellar Management founder Laurence “Larry” Gluck has died at the age of 71 after an extended battle with ALS, according to reports.

Gluck led the commercial real estate firm for almost 40 years after a stint as a real estate attorney at Proskauer, Rose, Goetz & Mendellsohn, now simply known as Proskauer Rose, and was a partner at Dreyer & Traub.

What started with an investment in a brownstone turned into a company with 13,000 apartments and about 3 million square feet of office and retail space under management, primarily in New York City and Miami, according to Stellar Management’s website.

“Larry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family after a courageous battle with ALS. A visionary leader in the real estate industry, Larry’s dedication and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on New York City’s landscape,” a Stellar Management statement read. “The executive team, alongside the Gluck family, stands ready to guide Stellar Management into the future, ensuring a seamless transition and continued success.”

Gluck’s wife, Sandra, and eldest daughter, Amanda Gluck, are overseeing the firm’s investments, management and operations, according to Stellar.

The Real Deal first reported Gluck’s passing.

Gluck was diagnosed with ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and sometimes known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — in 2013. He had been active in the industry until at least 2022, when Stellar and The Chetrit Group secured a $714 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan to refinance Yorkshire Towers and Lexington Towers on the Upper East Side.

One of Stellar’s largest deals was a sale, with joint venture partner Rockpoint Group, of Parkmerced in San Francisco to Maximus Real Estate Partners for $1.4 billion in November 2011.

