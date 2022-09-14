Asana Expands by 44K SF at 3 WTC

3 World Trade Center.
3 World Trade Center. Photo: Julia Cherruault/Commercial Observer

Productivity software maker Asana is adding another 44,000 square feet to its 3 World Trade Center offices. 

Asana will grow from 17,000 square feet — which it first leased in 2019 — to 61,000 square feet, according to landlord Silverstein Properties. Asking rent for the space was $135 a square foot.

Silverstein declined to provide the length of the lease but said it was a “long-term” agreement. 

“Successful dynamic companies like Asana, Spotify and Uber have the real estate flexibility they need to grow, and the perfect location from which to compete for talent,” Jeremy Moss, the executive vice president of leasing at Silverstein, said in a statement. “As companies adapt to post-pandemic life and plan for their future, well-located, accessible, sustainable and high-tech buildings like 3 WTC will continue to be their workplace of choice.” 

Silverstein didn’t provide information about brokers on the deal. 

Asana’s expansion comes a month after law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer nailed down 180,000 square feet in the building.

Other tenants in the 2.5 million-square-foot tower include Hudson River Trading, Uber, Spotify, Casper, IEX, GroupM and Blue Wolf Capital

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

