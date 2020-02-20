Blue Wolf Capital Heads to 3 WTC

Private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners is about to become the latest financial tenant at 3 World Trade Center, landlord Silverstein Properties announced today.

The company has signed a 10-year, 20,000-square-foot lease for half of the building’s 65th floor. The firm, which manages more than $1 billion in investments, is currently headquartered nearby at One Liberty Plaza and plans to move into the World Trade Center in early 2021.

“The World Trade Center campus has emerged as a hub of diverse, innovative firms powering New York’s economy, and our move into the space reflects Blue Wolf’s continued success,” said Adam Blumenthal, managing partner of Blue Wolf, in prepared remarks.

Jeremy Moss and Camille McGratty of Silverstein handled negotiations for the landlord in-house, along with CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Adam Foster, Evan Haskell, Steve Eynon, David Caperna and Rob Hill. Douglas Dolgoff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, in conjunction with Blue Wolf execs Jeremy Kogler and Glenn Cummins.

“We are delighted to welcome Blue Wolf to 3 WTC,” said Moss, the executive vice president of leasing at Silverstein. “Downtown is home to the world’s leading financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, American Express and Citibank.”

The deal brings the 80-story, 1,079-foot-tall building up to 80 percent leased. Blue Wolf will join tenants like Uber, GroupM, Hudson River Trading, IEX, Diageo, Casper and Cozen O’Connor at the skyscraper, which opened in mid-2018.