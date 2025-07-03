Paint ’N Pour to Bring Painting Parties to Hell’s Kitchen

Paint ’N Pour, which creates painting parties that pair food and beverage with the chance to create original art, is opening its third location in New York City.

The company has signed a 10-year lease for 5,300 square feet of retail space at 824 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, which encompasses the entire building, from owner Kate Eustace, according to Traded.

The asking rent was $67 per square foot.

James Famularo and Jacob Mayer from Meridian Capital Group represented Eustace, and Kyle Fink from Meridian Capital Group repped Paint ’N Pour.

This will be Paint ’N Pour’s third New York location, following outlets at 2080 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem and 53 Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. The company also offers a service called 2GOGH, in which they’ll deliver a painting party to you. Paint ’N Pour did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Meridian, the total square footage is divided into a ground-floor space and a lower level of 2,200 square feet each, plus a 900-square-foot mezzanine. The building features double-height ceilings, gas and venting, and private outdoor patio space. The most recent tenant there was Vesuvio Bakery, which occupied it from October 2022 to December 2024.

“This isn’t just a lease. It’s a perfect match between an energetic, fresh concept and a space designed for exactly this type of activation,” said Famularo in an announcement from Meridian. “Paint ’N Pour is going to bring an entirely new vibe to Tenth Avenue, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

According to public records, the building at 824 10th Avenue was sold in 1989 by Ethel M. Kelleher to Tri-Par Realty for “Ten Dollars and other valuable consideration.” As PropertyShark lists Tri-Par as the current owner, Tri-Par is likely affiliated with Eustance, who could not be reached for comment.

