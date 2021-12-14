Fintech Firm Hudson River Trading Expands at 3 WTC

Fintech firm Hudson River Trading will expand its 3 World Trade Center offices by 75,207 square feet, landlord Silverstein Properties announced.

Hudson River Trading signed a 13-year expansion for space on the 72nd and 73rd floors of the 80-story tower, bringing its presence in the property to 211,207 square feet, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $100 to $125 per square foot.

The firm first moved to the World Trade Center site in 2016 when it relocated its headquarters from 32 Old Slip to 69,000 square feet at 4 World Trade Center, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It moved to 3 WTC in 2019, and is currently in the process of designing and building out its new space, according to Silverstein.

“For the second time in five years, Hudson River Trading has expanded their footprint at the World Trade Center,” Jeremy Moss, executive vice president of Silverstein, said in a statement. “We are excited to support HRT’s business with an environment that attracts and retains their top talent.”

Moss handled the deal in-house for Silverstein along with CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Ken Meyerson, Evan Haskell, Adam Foster, Steve Eynon, Rob Hill and Caroline Merck. Sacha Zarba, Jeff Fischer and Chris Corrinet of CBRE represented Hudson River Trading. A spokesperson for CBRE did not respond to a request for comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.