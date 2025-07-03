Canadian Dessert Chain La Diperie to Open West Village Shop

Canadian dessert chain La Diperie is sending some Arctic chill down to the West Village.

The Montreal-based La Diperie, known for its customizable dipped ice cream and treats, has signed a 10-year lease for 1,200 square feet at Midwood Investment and Development’s 56 Seventh Avenue, according to tenant broker RJBRE. Asking rent was $150 per square foot.

The deal represents the dessert chain’s first location in New York City, following 65 stores across Canada and a spot in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to its website.

La Diperie’s new store between West 13th and West 14th streets will be operated by Kishan and Ashlesha Patel and is slated to open early next year, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the news.

“This marks La Diperie’s first New York location, and a key step in their U.S. expansion,” RJBRE’s Abraham Smouha, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Richard Bailey, said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

“We’re excited to bring their unique soft-serve experience to one of New York City’s most dynamic corridors,” Smouha added.

Capricorn Retail Advisors’ Andrew Schulman, Ryan Schimel and Audrey Hersch represented the landlord in the deal. Schulman and spokespeople for La Diperie and Midwood did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

La Diperie’s West Village spot will be at the base of the 159-unit Candela Tower, which Midwood bought from BlackRock Realty Advisors in May 2022 for $102 million, property records show.

Other retail tenants at 56 Seventh Avenue include coffee shop Birch Coffee and health food store Elm Wellness.

