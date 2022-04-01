PwC in Talks to Lease 38K SF at Miami’s 545wyn

Following the arrival of high-flying tech and crypto companies in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, the adults are now looking to move in too, Commercial Observer has learned.

Accounting behemoth PwC is in lease negotiations for about 38,000 square feet, or one floor, at the 545wyn office building, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

PwC, part of the “Big Four,” the four largest accounting companies, has been touring Wynwood for months, eyeing between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.

The company has an office in Hallandale Beach. It’s unclear whether it would keep that base if a lease in Miami is finalized. Representatives for PwC, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, did not respond to requests for comment.

Though PwC is close to signing, there’s no word yet on a closing, according to the sources. Spokespeople for both the landlord, Sterling Bay, and Blanca Realty, which represents the office building, declined to comment.

As companies have relocated to Miami since the start of the pandemic, Wynwood has emerged as the city’s tech hub. Last year, venture capital heavyweights Founders Fund and Atomic, together took 22,000 square feet at the Wynwood Annex. So did Blockchain.com across the street at the Cube Wynwd building, which was renamed after the crypto company following a deal in February.

The neighborhood, first known for its colorful murals, is also popular for its nightlife, home to clubs, bars and restaurants, including an upcoming outpost by nightlife mogul David Grutman. PwC’s arrival would mark a departure from the district’s hedonistic image.

The building 545Wyn stands at the edge of Wynwood, facing I-95, at 545 NW 26th Street. The property, which Chicago-based Sterling Bay completed in early 2021, offers 298,000 square feet for offices and 26,340 square feet for retail on the ground floor.

Current tenants include other mature companies, such as beverage giant Anheuser-Busch, architecture firm Gensler, and medical device company Neocis, which signed for 38,000 square foot last month.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.