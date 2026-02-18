Nespresso Renews 42K-SF Office Lease at 111 West 33rd Street

The best part of waking up is knowing that your office hasn’t changed locations.

Premium coffee maker Nespresso, an arm of food and beverage company Nestlé Group, has signed a seven-year renewal for 41,835 square feet at 111 West 33rd Street, building owner Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) said in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Nespresso moved into the 26-story building in April 2018, ESRT announced at the time, taking the entire fifth floor.

The asking rent for the lease renewal was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $84.12 per square foot in January, according to Colliers data.

ESRT’s Shanae Ursini and Scott Klau, alongside Kerry Lavelle and Erik Harris from Newmark, are listed on the building’s website as the brokers for the property. Newmark declined to comment, while ESRT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JLL’s Justin Haber, Kyle Riker and Emma Gill represented the tenant in this deal. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

111 West 33rd Street is near Herald Square and Greeley Square between Seventh Avenue and the Avenue of the Americas. The building is also home to several other corporate tenants, including investment advisory and wealth management firm Savvy Wealth, ClearView Healthcare Partners, and the corporate headquarters for ESRT.

