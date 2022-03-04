Medical Device Company Neocis Takes 38K SF in Wynwood

Medical device company Neocis is relocating within Miami after signing a 38,000-square-foot lease at 545wyn in Wynwood.

The firm, which produces robots to assist dental implant surgery, was founded 13 years ago in Miami. Its marquee product, Yomi, has been used to place more than 10,000 dental implants since it scored Food and Drug Administration authorization in 2016, according to the company.

Today, the company employs 130 workers, including 60 hired just last year, and plans to continue the hiring spree this year.

“With $122 million-plus raised, [Neocis is] further proof that you can raise capital, find talent and scale within our ecosystem,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement.

Neocis is currently based at 2800 Biscayne Boulevard in Edgewater and plans to move into the recently developed 545wyn this October.

It’s unclear whether the new office marks an expansion for the company, led by Dr. Alon Mozes. Both JLL’s Cameron Tallon, who represented the tenant, and Blanca Commercial Real Estate’s Juan Ruiz and Randy Carballo, who represented landlord Sterling Bay, did not respond to requests for comment through representatives.

545wyn was completed in 2020 and holds 298,000 square feet of creative offices as well as 26,340 square feet dedicated to retail space on the ground floor. It’s located at 545 NW 26th Street along 5 NW Avenue, near I-95. In January, Sterling Bay scored $135 million from Blackstone to refinance the property.

Other tenants include Slalom, a $2.4 billion consultancy headquartered in Seattle, beverage giant Anheuser-Busch and architecture heavyweight Gensler, as well as the Love Life Café.

