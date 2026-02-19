AI Firm AirOps Signs 14K-SF Lease at 218 West 18th Street

An artificial intelligence-driven content engineering platform is moving its New York City headquarters to Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

San Francisco-based AirOps signed a 13,504-square-foot office lease at Meadow Partners’ 218 West 18th Street, where it will have the run of the entire prebuilt eighth floor with an asking rent starting at $82 per square foot, according to landlord broker CBRE.

CBRE did not disclose the length of the lease, and it’s unclear where the tenant is relocating its New York City offices from.

“The newly prebuilt office space met all of AirOps’ requirements as it continues to expand its platform and operations,” CBRE’s Paul Amrich, who represented the landlord alongside Neil King, Evan Fiddle and Patrick Moroney, said in a statement. “Meadow Partners worked diligently to create a fully furnished floor for the tenant as part of the deal to make it as seamless as possible for the move-in.”

Douglas Regal and Hayley Kaplan of JLL handled negotiations for AirOps but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This lease reflects our long-standing approach to ownership: We don’t simply lease space, we partner with our tenants to create environments that help their businesses thrive,” Marc Mechanic, a partner at Meadow Partners, said in a statement.

Meadow Partners acquired the 12-story, 165,586-square-foot building between Seventh and Eighth avenues from Columbia Property Trust in December 2021 for $170 million. Since then, the new owners have not publicly announced any new leases in the property.

However, in October 2025, software development company Scale AI left its 26,924-square-foot space at 218 West 18th Street to sublease 80,000 square feet on the 74th and 75th floors of One World Trade Center from another AI firm, Wunderkind.

Meadow Partners has been repositioning the Chelsea building with prebuilt space on the second, third, sixth and seventh floors, according to CBRE.

