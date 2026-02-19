The future of commercial buildings is next-level smart: autonomous environments that respond dynamically to both their surroundings and the needs of occupants, supported by fully integrated infrastructures designed to operate at peak efficiency. Yet an estimated 80 percent of commercial floor space sits within buildings that lack even basic smart technologies – the essential foundation for autonomy.

What continues to impede the transition to autonomous buildings isn’t the availability of artificial intelligence, smart technologies or systems. They are already available. Instead, one of the most significant challenges lies in people and the change management required to embed new ways of working.

In buildings where owners, operators and facilities teams recognize the value of an intelligent, digitalized autonomous operating model, progress advances as quickly as budgets allow. Where legacy systems and reactive, manual processes are entrenched, progress stalls at early stages, such as introducing digitalization for key parts of the building infrastructure.

To turn facilities managers into advocates for autonomous buildings, it is essential to address their immediate concerns. The first is organizational change.

Autonomous real estate requires established ways of working to evolve — which can move beyond teams’ comfort zones. For example, in a traditional property, where smart technologies haven’t been fully implemented, a high level of human input is required. Systems tend to be disconnected, operate in silos, and require facilities teams to react to maintenance challenges throughout the day. The focus remains operational rather than strategic.

To gain team support for autonomous operations, it’s essential to provide clear evidence of the tangible benefits. Seamless connectivity across IT and operational technology environments, supported by digital tools, provides enhanced visibility into buildings’ performance. This allows facility managers to understand the bigger picture and adopt a more strategic mindset, instead of firefighting issues as they arise. Access to real-time data elevates decision-making, delivering actionable insights that help reduce operating costs, minimize maintenance issues, and enhance asset profitability. These outcomes deliver measurable value.

Equally important is the need to reassure staff that autonomous technology is designed to augment — not replace — their roles. Autonomous spaces allow teams to focus on higher-value tasks while streamlining day-to-day operations. Why? Because smart tools can identify, predict and resolve issues without human interaction. Imagine a full meeting room on a hot day. This is where autonomy comes into play: Solutions increase the cooling to ensure high comfort levels for occupants before arriving. Staff don’t need to pre-visit the room, check the temperature, or adjust the controls panel manually.

Streamlining workflows and sharing critical information is a huge benefit of autonomy that positively impacts facilities management. As with many industries, knowledge gaps and skills shortages are increasing, which creates operational risks for owners and operators. Building information often isn’t documented, so it’s largely unknown where assets are, what firmware is implemented, or when systems were last updated. When experienced staff retire or leave, that knowledge can go with them.

By contrast, in an autonomous building, on-site teams aren’t reliant on individual members. They have all the information they need in one place, allowing them to operate strategically and efficiently to meet rising service expectations and manage complex systems.

It’s important to remember that autonomous systems will always require human input. According to Gartner, at least 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI by 2028. However, even where full automation is possible, most organizations prefer to retain advanced supervisory control. Agentic AI isn’t capable of making physical interventions, like adding a new sensor. To build widespread advocacy for autonomous buildings, it’s essential not to undervalue the role people continue to play.

For decision-makers, including real estate owners, the key challenges associated with autonomous building systems are slightly different. Here, the primary concern is often demonstrating a strong return on investment. The good news is that clearer evidence already exists, with early adopters reporting significant cost and energy savings, enhanced long-term value and stronger tenant retention.

Cybersecurity is another critical consideration. Achieving building autonomy requires the convergence of OT and IT systems, which in turn demands robust protection of interconnected networks, AI-driven decision engines, and data flows in real-time. Confidence comes from designing digital systems that align with global standards and certifications, reducing vulnerabilities and exposure to external threats. This approach safeguards both commercial real estate assets and long-term investments.

Ultimately, the commercial real estate landscape is evolving rapidly, with autonomous buildings poised to redefine the future. Those who embrace this transformation early, rallying their teams and championing the advantages of autonomy, won’t just keep pace — they’ll set the standard, unlocking new levels of efficiency, value and tenant satisfaction. In this new era, the true pioneers are the ones who turn vision into action and reap the rewards of tomorrow today.

Delphine Clément is global head of verticals at Siemens Smart Infrastructure Buildings.