Ikea Expands in SoCal With New Culver City Location

Swedish meatballs are coming to Culver City, Calif., along with some assembly-required Nordic furniture, too.

Ikea is expanding into the Southern California city via a 38,050-square-foot “city-center” store, the Swedish furniture purveyor announced on Tuesday. City-center stores are Ikea’s midsize retail concept, spanning just a fraction of the square footage of its typical big-box locations.

The company’s new digs will open later this year at Wally Marks III’s Helms District property in Culver City, the historic retail zone sandwiched between Venice Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, according to the L.A. Times. The new location will be Ikea’s first city-center location in Southern California, and the brand’s 10th store overall in the region.

Although Ikea’s roughly $1.77 billion of net income for fiscal year 2025 was nearly 32 percent lower than in 2024, the company said it is still moving forward with expansion plans across the U.S.

Alongside its Culver City expansion, Ikea on Tuesday announced three other new locations for 2026, in Tulsa, Okla.; Gurnee Mills, Ill.; and Fort Collins, Colo. Those four join the brand’s six other new stores previously announced for 2026, including Huntsville, Ala.; University Park in Dallas; Rockwall in Dallas; Webster, Texas; Chantilly, Va.; and Phoenix.

“Fiscal year 2025 was a year of meaningful connection and growth despite a challenging external environment,” Rob Olson, interim CEO of Ikea U.S., said in a statement regarding the expansion. “Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make Ikea more affordable, accessible and sustainable.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.