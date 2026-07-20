Leases   ·   Office Leases

Insurance, Real Estate Firms Take 57K SF at SL Green’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas

The larger lease, for Ryan Specialty, is for 10 years

By July 20, 2026 1:06 pm
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SL Green's Steven Durels and 1185 Avenue of the Americas.
SL Green's Steven Durels and 1185 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy SL Green; Commercial Observer file

Two companies signed recent deals at SL Green Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas

In the largest lease, international specialty insurance firm Ryan Specialty signed a 10-year renewal and expansion lease at the 42-story office property, taking 29,166 square feet across the building’s entire 38th floor, the landlord announced. 

SEE ALSO: Instacart Takes 26K SF at ESRT’s 111 West 33rd Street

The company will move within the building from part of the 23rd floor, where it occupied 12,803 square feet. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.99 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers

Ryan Specialty was represented in the deal by Howard Grufferman, Catherine Soderquist and Ryan Barr from Colliers. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan from Newmark

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Newmark declined to comment. 

Meanwhile, property management company Solil Management signed a new five-and-a-half-year lease at the property, taking 27,508 square feet on the building’s entire 10th floor. The landlord and the tenant each represented themselves in the deal, SL Green noted. 

“We’re delighted to have both of these highly regarded firms as part of the building’s premier tenant roster,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement. “These transactions underscore the ongoing strength of tenant demand for well-located, high-quality office space in Midtown Manhattan.” 

Other tenants at 1185 Avenue of the Americas include energy company Hess as well as law firm Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1185 Avenue of the Americas, Brent Ozarowski, Brian Waterman, Catherine Soderquist, David Waterman, Howard Grufferman, John Fanuzzi, Kevin Sullivan, Ryan Barr, Steven Durels, Colliers, Newmark, Ryan Specialty, SL Green Realty, Solil Management
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