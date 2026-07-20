Two companies signed recent deals at SL Green Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas.

In the largest lease, international specialty insurance firm Ryan Specialty signed a 10-year renewal and expansion lease at the 42-story office property, taking 29,166 square feet across the building’s entire 38th floor, the landlord announced.

The company will move within the building from part of the 23rd floor, where it occupied 12,803 square feet. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.99 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to data from Colliers.

Ryan Specialty was represented in the deal by Howard Grufferman, Catherine Soderquist and Ryan Barr from Colliers. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan from Newmark.

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Newmark declined to comment.

Meanwhile, property management company Solil Management signed a new five-and-a-half-year lease at the property, taking 27,508 square feet on the building’s entire 10th floor. The landlord and the tenant each represented themselves in the deal, SL Green noted.

“We’re delighted to have both of these highly regarded firms as part of the building’s premier tenant roster,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement. “These transactions underscore the ongoing strength of tenant demand for well-located, high-quality office space in Midtown Manhattan.”

Other tenants at 1185 Avenue of the Americas include energy company Hess as well as law firm Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.