Science and technology litigation firm Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone is relocating within Midtown.

The legal outfit signed a 43,000-square-foot lease at SL Green Realty’s 1185 Avenue of the Americas, where it will occupy part of the 36th floor and the entire 37th floor, according to the New York Post. The move represents a relocation from 565 Fifth Avenue, about one block away.

Asking rent in the building ​​between West 46th and West 47th streets and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent for Midtown in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

JLL’s Lisa Kiell and Andrew Coe negotiated on behalf of Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone, while Newmark’s Brian Waterman represented SL Green in the transaction.

Waterman and a spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the 42-story office tower include law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, which signed a 13-year lease for 18,128 square feet in April 2025, and another law firm Lankler Siffert & Wohl, which renewed its 16,664-square-foot office for an additional five years around the same time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.