SLCE Architects and Nonprofit Braven Sign Deals at 1359 Broadway

Empire State Realty Trust locked down about 38,000 square feet of leases between two tenants at ​​1359 Broadway in the second quarter of 2025.

The real estate investment trust announced the deals following its quarterly earnings report on Thursday. SLCE Architects renewed its 24,212-square-foot office, and nonprofit Braven expanded to 13,881 square feet.

ESRT did not disclose the asking rent, length of leases or when the architecture firm originally moved in, but the average asking rent in the building was $88 per square foot in July 2024, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Matthew Augarten, Matthew Leon and Jake Leon of Newmark negotiated on behalf of SLCE Architects while Jordan Berger, Shanae Ursini and Kerry Lavelle represented ESRT in-house in both deals.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Braven is expanding within the ESRT portfolio, relocating from 7,364 square feet at 1350 Broadway.

Evan Margolin and Ian Lipman of JLL handled the deal for Braven. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building at ​​Broadway and West 36th Street include Harry Potter book publisher Bloomsbury Publishing, which took a 24,209-square-foot space in October 2024, and fertility benefits and insurance provider Progyny, which took 70,000 square feet in 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.