Insurance Giant Fidelity Takes 20K SF at SL Green’s 711 Third Avenue

SL Green Realty has signed two deals totaling 34,564 square feet at its 20-story Midtown East office building at 711 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, title insurance and settlement provider Fidelity National Title Insurance signed a new lease for 19,966 square feet on a portion of the seventh floor for a period of 10 years, according to the landlord.

Fidelity’s website lists its current address as 485 Lexington Avenue, a five-minute walk from its new location. It is unclear whether the firm’s new spot on Third Avenue is a relocation of its current offices or a new location.

CBRE’s Joseph Fabrizi and Arkady Smolyansky represented the tenant in the deal. Fabrizi did not immediately respond to CO’s request for comment.

SL Green did not disclose the asking rent for the lease, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.99 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

Meanwhile, SL Green also signed a 14,598-square-foot renewal lease with Ackman Ziff Real Estate Group for a period of eight and a half years. The real estate capital advisory firm is located on a portion of the building’s 11th floor.

Ackman Ziff moved its headquarters to 711 Third Avenue in 2015, signing a 10-year, 19,025-square-foot lease, CO reported at the time. It is unclear when the firm downsized from its initial space. Ackman represented itself in the lease renewal. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re delighted that each of these tenants has selected to locate their office at 711 Third Avenue,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement. “Leasing velocity in Midtown Manhattan continues to strengthen as tenants seek well located buildings with strong sponsorship.”

Built in 1955, 711 Third Avenue is situated between East 44th and East 45th streets, one block east of Grand Central Terminal. Other building tenants include commercial real estate firm Matthews, law firm Goldberg Segalla and investment management firm Ellington Management.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.