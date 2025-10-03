Matthews, the newly rebranded commercial real estate services and technology firm led by Kyle Matthews, is opening its second New York City office in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Nashville-based Matthews, formerly called Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, has signed a lease for 10,282 square feet at SL Green Realty’s 711 Third Avenue, according to the company.

The firm will move into its new spot near Grand Central Terminal between East 44th and East 45th streets during the first quarter of 2026, Matthews said. The space represents its second spot in New York City after debuting its first office at 575 Fifth Avenue in May 2023.

“Two years after entering New York, we’ve already outgrown our initial space, a clear sign of the traction we have built here,” Cory Rosenthal, Matthews’ executive managing director and national director of multifamily, said in a statement. “This expansion positions us to strengthen client relationships, attract top talent, and continue scaling our platform with the same drive and culture that fuel our success nationwide.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents near Grand Central averaged $69.87 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

Colliers’ Reid Longley brokered the deal for the tenant, while SL Green was represented in-house. Spokespeople for SL Green and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Matthews’ new office at 711 Third Avenue will accommodate 73 seats and feature a dedicated podcast recording room to support the “Matthews Mentality Podcast,” which is hosted by CEO Matthews.

The deal also represents Matthews’ “ongoing commitment to recruiting top talent and growing its client base in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets,” the firm said.

“We’re building serious momentum, and this new office takes it to the next level,” DeWitt Goss, Matthews’ market leader for its New York office, said in a statement. “Being in the heart of Manhattan supercharges our ability to connect with clients, close deals and keep scaling fast. The energy is real — and we’re just getting started.”

Other tenants of SL Green’s 20-story Midtown East office building include law firm Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe, recruitment agency Phaidon International, investment management firm Ellington Management Group and market researcher Sago, as well as Duane Reade in the ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.