Centaur Sells Panther National Golf Resort and a Housing Dev for $191M

Ohana Real Estate Investors paid $191.2 million for the Panther National golf resort and a luxury housing development in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., property records show.

The asset spans 392 acres within the Avenir master development at 10391 Panther National Boulevard. Panther National includes an 18-hole championship golf course designed by one of the sport’s legends, Jack Nicklaus, and two-time PGA major champion Justin Thomas, as well as a par-3 course and 68 single-family homes. Developers also plan to add another 150 single-family homes.

Swiss developer Centaur Holdings sold the property. J.P. Morgan Chase supplied a $115 million acquisition loan to the Austin, Texas-based, hospitality-focused firm.

The deal ranks among South Florida’s largest golf course sales in recent years, though many buyers have ultimately redeveloped their courses into residential communities.

In 2021, Centaur Holdings purchased the land for $60 million from the master developer, Coral Gables-based Landstar. Two years later, it completed the 18-hole golf course.

In 2024, Centaur secured a $160 million debt package from Southern Realty Trust and Sunrise Realty Trust, of which $85 million went toward refinancing an existing note and the remaining $75 million went toward building out 180 homes and a 60,000-square-foot clubhouse. The debt has been repaid, the lender announced.

The purchase comes a year after Brookfield Properties sold the nearby 800-acre PGA National Resort for $425 million. The property includes 360 hotel rooms, a 40,000-square-foot spa, and 99 golf holes.

Representatives for Centaur Holdings and Ohana Real Estate Investors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.