ISAIA, a luxury menswear brand out of Naples, Italy, has signed a 13,000-square-foot lease renewal on the 10th floor of the Feil Organization’s 257 Park Avenue South, the property owner announced Tuesday.

Feil said the brand has “recommitted” to its corporate showroom space at the property, also known as the Gramercy Park Building. The length of the lease is for 10 years.

Feil did not disclose the asking rent for the space. The average asking rent for office space in the Gramercy area was $89.09 per square foot during the second quarter of 2026, according to Colliers data.

“Continuing our relationship with ISAIA speaks to both the quality of the space and the Feil Organization’s ability to deliver unique environments that meet the needs of a diverse roster of tenants,” Feil’s Andrew Wiener, who represented the landlord in-house alongside Robert Fisher, said in a statement. “Their long-term recommitment is another testament to the strength of the property, which is currently 97 percent leased.”

ISAIA was represented by Alexander Chudnoff and Henry Korzec from JLL. Chudnoff and Korzec did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

“Our showroom at 257 Park Avenue South is an extension of the ISAIA brand and plays an important role in how we present our collections and connect with clients,” James Shay, president of ISAIA, said in a statement. “The unique character of the building, its prime location and the support of the Feil Organization made renewing our lease the right decision.”

Situated at the corner of East 21st Street, 257 Park Avenue South is a 20-story office property with tenants including financial services firm Argentic Investment Management and fintech company AngelList.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.