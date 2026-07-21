Two tenants have signed on for 6,960 square feet each at Midtown East’s 757 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Yuco Management, a New York City-based real estate development and management firm, inked a deal to take over the entire 27th floor of the 26-story Class A office building owned by New York Life Real Estate Investors, according to landlord broker JLL. Yuco will relocate to 757 Third Avenue from its current offices at 200 Park Avenue.

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Meanwhile, Elite, an artificial intelligence-powered legal software firm, signed a lease for the entire 22nd floor of the property. The deal seems to represent Elite’s first New York City office, as it has its headquarters in El Segundo, Calif.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Mark Weiss and Jenna Catalon represented Yuco in its deal, while Adam Ardise, Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld, also from C&W, brokered the deal for Elite. JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Clark Finney, Simon Landmann, Kristen Morgan and Lance Yasinsky represented the landlord in each lease.

“Every building has a different story to tell in today’s market,” JLL’s Konsker said in a statement. “Our role is to understand where tenant demand is headed and help ownership align its asset with those evolving expectations. The recent activity at 757 Third Avenue reflects the strength of Midtown leasing fundamentals, the quality of its ownership and the value tenants place on well-executed repositioning strategies.”

The lengths of the leases and the exact asking rents were unclear, but JLL said rents in the office tower are in the high $70s per square foot.

Spokespeople for C&W, Yuco Management and Elite did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the leasing at 757 Third Avenue comes as New York Life invests in repositioning and reintroducing the property to the market after acquiring it from BGO through a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure sale in October 2025.

New York Life “continues to enhance the property with planned cosmetic renovations to the lobby and the rollout of a new prebuilt office program designed to meet demand from tenants,” according to JLL.

Other tenants at the office building two blocks east of Grand Central Terminal include real estate investment firm Wharton Equity Partners, which just renewed its lease for 3,200 square feet on part of the 18th floor, according to JLL. Reinsurance broker BMS Group, software company Endava, Berkley Insurance and the Consulate General of Portugal are also tenants.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.