Finance   ·   Refinance

JP Morgan Recaps Industrial Portfolio With $209M Loan

Centerbridge Partners and Henderson Group secured debt for 40 logistics properties in Pennsylvania and South Florida.

By July 22, 2026 3:14 pm
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CBRE's Tom Traynor (top) and Tom Rugg, and the loading dock of a warehouse.
CBRE's Tom Traynor (top) and Tom Rugg, and the loading dock of a warehouse. PHOTOS: Paul Quitoriano/for Commercial Observer; Getty Images

A joint venture between Centerbridge Partners and Henderson Group has landed a $208.5 million debt package to recapitalize 40 industrial assets in Pennsylvania and South Florida, Commercial Observer has learned.

J.P. Morgan Chase supplied the five-year, floating-rate loan on the sponsorship’s logistics portfolio comprising 2.3 million square feet and featuring a mix of last-mile warehouses, distribution sites and shallow-bay facilities. The properties, which have buildings ranging from 16,000 to 155,000 square feet, are 95 percent leased to 110 tenants.

SEE ALSO: CDK Lending Supplies $37M Loan for Newark Apartments Project

CBRE negotiated the debt with a team consisting of Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Mark Finan and Henry Fenmore

J.P. Morgan, Centerbridge and Henderson Group did not immediately return requests for comment.  CBRE declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Henry Fenmore, Mark Finan, Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, CBRE, Centerbridge Partners, Henderson Group, J.P. Morgan Chase
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