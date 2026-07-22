JP Morgan Recaps Industrial Portfolio With $209M Loan

A joint venture between Centerbridge Partners and Henderson Group has landed a $208.5 million debt package to recapitalize 40 industrial assets in Pennsylvania and South Florida, Commercial Observer has learned.

J.P. Morgan Chase supplied the five-year, floating-rate loan on the sponsorship’s logistics portfolio comprising 2.3 million square feet and featuring a mix of last-mile warehouses, distribution sites and shallow-bay facilities. The properties, which have buildings ranging from 16,000 to 155,000 square feet, are 95 percent leased to 110 tenants.

CBRE negotiated the debt with a team consisting of Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Mark Finan and Henry Fenmore.

J.P. Morgan, Centerbridge and Henderson Group did not immediately return requests for comment. CBRE declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.