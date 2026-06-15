Private equity firm Kohlberg is relocating its New York City offices within Midtown East.

The company with $17 billion in assets under management, mainly in the form of stakes in health care companies, signed a deal for 18,820 square feet on the entire ninth floor of SL Green Realty’s 500 Park Avenue, according to the landlord.

SL Green did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the building or the length of the lease, but the landlord was asking $120 per square foot at the property as recently as November 2025. 500 Park Avenue sits at the corner of Park Avenue and East 59th Street.

The deal represents a relocation for Kohlberg, which will leave its current offices on the 12th floor of Marx Realty’s 545 Madison Avenue, about five blocks away.

“Kohlberg was drawn to 500 Park Avenue for its unmatched combination of location, architectural distinction, and the existing transformation underway,” JLL’s Paul Glickman, who represented the tenant alongside Kristen Morgan, said in a statement. “A full-floor opportunity at the corner of Park and 59th Street is exactly the kind of best-in-class environment they were looking for.”

A separate JLL team of Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger and Michael Pallas negotiated on behalf of SL Green in the transaction.

Other tenants at 500 Park include divorce litigation firm Rottenstreich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas, which took 18,820 square feet on the building’s entire eighth floor in November. While it hosts several financial and law firms, the property has also become somewhat of a fashion hot spot.

In June 2025, Tom Ford Fashion signed a 10-year lease for an 11,118-square-foot headquarters on the sixth floor, while bridal wear designer Vera Wang signed a 26,708-square-foot lease for a showroom on the fifth floor and part of the seventh floor in August 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.